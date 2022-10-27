From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), has warned its nationals to desist from travelling to the Federal Capital Territory, particularly Abuja as a result of possible terrorist attack.

In its updated travel advice to British nationals travelling to the Federal Capital Territory, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria,” the United Kingdom said.

The United Kingdom also listed Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States as other states in Nigeria where it advised against all but essential travel.