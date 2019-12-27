Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured government and people of Burkina Faso that Nigeria and the West African subregion will not abandon them to their fate.

According to a statement by Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari was speaking on the terrorist attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, northern part of the country that left 35 people dead.

President Buhari said the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

Buhari recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, at which occasion both leaders agreed to hold a summit in the new year to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting,” said the President, assuring that “as we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations.”

President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.