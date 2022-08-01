From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the alleged threat by terrorists to invade Abuja and panic by residents, the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Igbo elders, politicians residing in Abuja not to leave Nnamdi Kanu behind in their quest for safety returning home.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, he urged the politicians to do everything they can return home with Kanu since it noted that the place is no longer safe to live in.

He said “As there is fire on the mountain and Abuja is being encircled by terrorists, we advise Biafra politicians in Abuja never think of returning to South East Region without coming back with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“They must do all they could to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is back here in the East with them because Abuja is no more safe again. The land of Biafra and our ancestors will not spare them if they return to East without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being released unconditionally from the DSS custody.

“We have warned our people severally to understand that Fulani people have prepared to take over Nigeria and forcefully Islamise the country, they never listened. Now the Eagles has patched at the point of killing in Nigeria and our people will not escape it without the assistance of IPOB and ESN Volunteers.

“All Eastern politicians, businessmen and women, traditional rulers, Senators and Federal House of Representatives, Religious men and women including Governors must ensure the urgent release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as ordered by United Nations otherwise the land will not contain us and them.

“But if you people fail to heed to this peaceful advise, we shall also never heed to your plea when the jungle matures. Our people and Nigeria should understand that the peace of Nigeria and especially that of East lies with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.” Powerful stated.