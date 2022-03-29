Few hours after the Federal Government declared that Nigeria is becoming safer everyday with the string of successes being recorded in the fight against Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits and other criminal elements, suspected terrorists have reportedly attacked Abuja-Kaduna train with no fewer than 970 passengers on board.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a media briefing in Abuja,

He boasted that the Federal Government had done well on ensuring safety via rail transport. “We are proud that in our time, Nigerians are once again able to travel by rail, this time in total comfort and safety,” he said.

But Daily Sun confirmed that the attack occurred last night at a point between Katari and Rijana. This was collaborated by Google map posted by a passenger.

Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, confirmed the attack on the railtrack.

Okhiria, who could not give any detail about the attack, said information at his disposal was still sketchy at 9:45pm as to the number of casualties and time of occurrence.

“Yes I can confirm to you that there was an attack on the train. But, the details I cannot give you for now because I have not got the details. This is all I can day for now,” he said.

The assailants were said to have attacked the rail tracks with explosives and successfully immobilised train.

One of the passengers who confirmed the incident in a telephone call said the attackers had surrounded the train and were shooting sporadically. “All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger.”

However, soldiers were said to have rescured all the passengers.