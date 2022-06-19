Barely two weeks after the attack on St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, bandits on Sunday attacked another Catholic Church in Kaduna killing many worshippers.

In the latest attack the bandits stormed the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in Rubu Village, Kajuru on Sunday, killing three locals in the State.

The victims were identified as Peter Madaki (Ward head of Ungwan Fada), Elisha Ezekiel, (Resident of Ungwan Fada) and Ali Zamani (Youth leader of Rubu).

It was gathered that two persons were left injured in the attacks —one Aniro Mai, a yet to be identified woman and an unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped.

Witnesses said that the bandits came on motorcycles and attacked the people shortly after closing from church service.

“The two communities attacked were inside Rubu village. The ward head of Anguwar Fada is among those killed,” a resident who simply identified himself as Maigari said.

He stated that other worshippers escaped through the nearby bush.

While confirming the incident, the State Commissioner, Internal Security, and Homes Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attackers started from Ungwan Fada and moved into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu village.

He explained that the bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.

Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Tarawa, and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru local government area.

“Receiving the report, the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, expressed deep sadness and condemned the attack in the strongest terms. She sent her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as she prayed for the repose of their souls.”

