Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Army headquarters in Abuja confirmed on Tuesday a terrorist attack in Borno State on the convoy of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, its theatre commander in charge of Operation Lafia Dole.

The army says the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, however, with most of their equipment captured by soldiers who gave the attackers a run for what it called their “ineffective and uncoordinated fire.”

It regretted that two soldiers were wounded during the attack, according to a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu.

The statement reads: