From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least six soldiers and a Mopol officer were killed on Tuesday night, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, when armed herdsmen attacked the convoy of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 93 Army Battalion, Takum.

Spokesperson of the police Command in Taraba, DSP Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed this to Daily Sun in a phone interview, said that the CO has also been declared missing since Tuesday night, after the attack.

Usman said that the command had already deployed reinforcement to the area with a view to tracking down the attackers and rescuing the CO who is suspected to have been abducted by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, a third explosion in about a month went off Tuesday night at the headquarters of the 6 Army Brigade in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Usman said that the device, which was planted close to the perimeter fence of the brigade headquarters, pulled down the fence without causing any human injury.

He further said the command had already deployed an anti bomb squad to the scene which had started carrying out their investigation.

The spokesman said the command was yet to ascertain who carried out the bomb attacks on the state, but assured that serious investigation was ongoing to unravel those behind the heinous acts.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, has condemned Tuesday night’s attacks on the CO’s convoy which led to the killing of seven military personnels and the bomb blast at the military base in Jalingo.

Kunini noted that the attacks were becoming a major threat to stability in the state, and urged security agencies to go all out and tackle the situation.

He called on the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

There was an earlier bomb blast at a cattle market in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state which led to the death of about six people, and another one in Jalingo which left several people injured, all within a space of one month