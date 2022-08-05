Suspected terrorists have killed a farmer, identified as Abdulrasheed Manna, as they attacked Dansauni village, in the Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Several persons, mostly women were abducted by the invaders, while two person were injured in the attack while by the hoodlums.

Residents said that the bandits struck in the morning, adding that three people were killed.

Manna was reportedly attacked after he arrived in the village from Katsina town.

Witnesses said the terrorists struck in the neighbouring communities of Kwarin Maikotso and Kore three days ago, where they killed two people and kidnapped eight others.

A spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, adding that one person was killed and two injured.