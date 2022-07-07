From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

A development expert and public commentator , Dr Shae Bebeyi has described Tuesday attack by bandits on president Muhammad Buhari advance party to Katsina and the attack on kuje prison as a great insult on the nation and therefore urged the president to immediately overhaul the security architecture without further delay.

Dr Bebeyi in a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja said by these attacks, it shows there are serious challenges in the echelon of security agencies which calls for general overhaul especially in their operational system

The social critic who expressed worry over the break down of security in the country,said it’s an insult to the nation that the advance party of the President was attacked for days and no arrest has been made wondering whether the attack was a ploy