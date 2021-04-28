Molly Kilete, Abuja

Following the alarm raised by the senate that the Boko Haram terrorists group may overrun the nations capital as some villages and communities in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), were already under the siege of terrorists, the police command said it had put adequate security in place to protect resident from any attack.

The alarm followed outcry by the Niger state governor SANI Bello, that Boko Haram terrorists had taken over about 50 communities in the state.

FCT police commissioner Bala Ciroma, said the terrorists cannot overrun Abuja as the police has put adequate security measures in place to protect life and property.

The commissioner said the command had deployed overt and covert strategies to curb banditry and criminal activities especially on the borders of the territory to prevent the terrorists and bandits free access into the city.

He therefore called on residents to go about their legitimate duties without fears of being attacked just as he advised residents to be security conscious at all times and report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through dedicated telephone numbers of the command.

Ciroma in a statement signed by the commands Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam reads ; “The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure residents of adequate protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has deployed overt and covert strategies to curb banditry and criminal activities particularly on the borders of the territory.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police has launched an advance collaborative approach to address the security concerns.

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

5. The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581 938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : 09022222352