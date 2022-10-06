From Molly Kilete and Idu Jude, Abuja

Terrorists have released the remaining 23 passengers abducted following the attack on an Abuja -Kaduna train on March 28.

A statement by Prof. Usman Yusuf, secretary of the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to secure the freedom of the victims, said they were released, yesterday, at 4pm.

“I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister security agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this operation.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari is what made it all possible. Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this humanitarian operation.”

Terrorists who attacked the train had over the past six months been releasing the 62 hostages in batches with claims of more than N500million paid on each victim to secure their release.