From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected bandits on Sunday afternoon struck on the Katsina-Jibia highway reportedly killing at least three persons and kidnapping several others.

The 45 kilometres road was hitherto described as the “safest” road in the entire Katsina State as virtually all other routes remain unsafe due to activities of bandits.

Eyewitness accounts said that the hoodlums attacked a state government-owned commercial coaster bus, with registration number KT 14D-58 KT at about 1. 30 pm, killing the driver on the spot and evacuated the passengers along with those in four other vehicles into the surrounding bush.

According to one of the sources, “the gunmen had operated at Farun Bala village where they rustled some animals before going to the highway.

“Some of the villagers had alerted security forces on check-points along the Katsina-Jibia road on the attack but non responded.”

Reports indicate that there are well over 20 security check-points on the short route as it links Niger Republic, with rampart smuggling activities.