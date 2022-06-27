From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Suspected bandits, on Saturday, killed the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, on a farm, along Kaduna-Kachia Road.

The Chancellor, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Emmanuel, who confirmed the incident in a statement, yesterday, in Kaduna, said late Fr. Borogo was killed at the Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by suspected terrorists.

“Fr Borogo was aged 50, and was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and, indeed, the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community, and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”

He said details of his funeral arrangement would be announced as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile, we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” he said.

When contacted over the incident, the Spokesman, Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he was yet to be officially briefed on the incident.

Meanwhile, abductors of the traditional ruler of Isuokoma community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ambrose Ogbu, yesterday, demanded N200 million ransom for his release. A close source to the family told Daily Sun that the gunmen contacted the family through the wife’s phone number.

The royal father was kidnapped last Wednesday night by unknown persons at his Palace, in Isu.

Speaking to Daily Sun on phone, the source, who pleaded anonymity because, according to her, she was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the gunmen made the call about three days after he was kidnapped.

The source also alleged that another prominent woman in the community had, also, been kidnapped. She said the woman was kidnapped at her farm four days before the abduction of the royal father.

She said: “I learnt that the abductors have contacted the family, demanding N200 million for his release. How can they raise the money? It’s too much. The man is not a rich person, he was just called to serve. We are in shock because his abduction came a few days after one prominent woman was also kidnapped in the community.

“Her name is Mrs. Juliana Uzor, who was kidnapped first at her farm near Onu Esu. She is from Uburu, but married a naval officer from Isu. Her husband died during her first pregnancy, but she chose to stay with his family. She’s very active in community mobilisation, and a born leader. I’ve known her since 1979 in secondary school.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, Chris Anyanwu, was not available for comment at the time of filing this report.