Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army Friday said five of its officers have been killed by the Boko Haram group in Borno State.

The personnel comprising one Colonel , one captain, and three soldiers were said to have been killed in an ambush while on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu in Yobe State.

Director army public relations Saghir Musa, who made this known in a statement however said the soldiers recovered Gun truck, Arms, RPG tubes and Ammunitions from the terrorists.

Saghir in the statement, said “Troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Jakana, on Wednesday 17Th July, 2019 dealt with and neutralised unconfirmed number of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists when they woefully attempted to infiltrate their base in dire need for logistics.

“The terrorists came at about 1845 hours in 7 Gun Trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the gallant and patriotic troops who were vigilant and battle ready.

“The terrorists couldn’t bear the fire power any longer after loosing significant number of both equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire. They lost initiative and withdrew in disarray along the Benisheikh – Damaturu axis, – abandoning a damaged utility Gun truck which was earmarked to convey looted items.

“Troops immediately followed in hot pursuit and the following items were captured:

“a. 1 x Anti Aircraft Gun

b. 2 x Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes

c. 2 x AK 47 Rifles

d. 15 x Machine Gun rounds

e. 12 x AK 47 NATO rounds.

“Sadly, a Colonel and a Captain as well as 3 soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu run into an ambush staged by the routed/fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis which led to their unfortunate death.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai while commiserating with the families of the fallen heroes reiterated that “Personnel of the Nigerian Army will never be deterred in the ongoing noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East”. He further commended the efforts of the entire troops in the theatre and charged them to remain focus, highly committed and professional in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

“The sacrifices of the fallen heroes in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency is no doubt painful to all, but that will further spur us to do more to ensure that our country remain secured, peaceful and free from terrorists activities for the overall interest of the nation”.