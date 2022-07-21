From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Suspected terrorists invaded the Gatikawa community of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Wednesday evening reportedly killing five policemen and three other residents of the area.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the report on Thursday afternoon said that the fallen policemen were on special duty in the area which is one of the frontline spots for banditry attacks in the state.

Eyewitness accounts from the community said the incident happened at about 6 pm on Wednesday when the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

“Apart from shooting at anything on sight including their victims, the attackers also ransacked the community, carting away property,” one of the survivors said.

The latest killing is just one of several other incidents in parts of Katsina State during which bandits attack communities, killing and maiming residents.

On July 5,2022, gunmen shot and killed a Police Area Commander, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aminu Umar, at Dutsinma, same area where suspected bandits attacked a presidential team on their way to Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown just before the last Sallah break.