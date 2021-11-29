From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over plans by terrorists to attack military bases in border towns across the country.

The secret agency also put the Nigeria Customs Service on red alert to avert the pending attacks by the insurgents on Ogun border communities and other border towns across the country, noting that the warning is based on intelligence it gathered.

In a leaked memo dated November 25, 2021 and addressed to the Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command, Abeokuta, the DSS advised customs and other security agencies in the country to put counter-measures in place to frustrate the plot by the insurgents.

In the leaked memo was stamped and received by the CAC’s office the same day.

The leaked document was titled, ‘Plans By Insurgents To Launch Attacks On Military Bases In Various Border Communities.’

“Available intelligence indicates plans by insurgents and criminal elements to carry out simultaneous attacks on military posts and bases in various border communities across the nation anytime from now,” according to the letter signed by the State Director of Security, Ogun State Command, M.B. Abdullahi.

“In view of the foregoing and the likelihood, such attacks not limited to the military personnel only, all law enforcement and security agencies with operational bases at border communities are advised to take note of the above threat and emplace countermeasures with emphasis on personal security of operatives to frustrate the planned attack, please.”

Meanwhile, there was tension yesterday evening in Jos, Plateau State, as gunmen suspected to be bandits launched an attack on the Correctional Service Centre.

The gunmen who struck at about 5:30pm, disguised as visitors. While they were being attended to by the officers on duty, they opened fire at the gate and attempted to break into the prison.

A source told Daily Sun that the bandits exchanged sporadic gunshots with the prison officers which attracted the attention of the police and other security agencies.

It was gathered that prison officials on duty who could not withstand the fire power of the gunmen, abandoned their duty post and fled for their lives.

The development created panic within the city centre as people fled into the barracks for safety. The Correctional Centre located at the Police Barracks share fence with the DSS, the Police A Division and the Police Headquarters has been condoned off by security agents to prevent free access to the area.

It was observed that residents were moving out in drove when the gunshots persisted.

There was no confirmation whether the bandits broke into the Centre or not as the spokesman did not respond to his calls as his mobile line was switched off. But a source revealed that some inmates awaiting trial and some who had been jailed escaped while some of the attackers were killed.

The source revealed that most of them were trapped inside the correctional centre by joint security operation of the Operation Safe Haven, which condoned off the prison and its environs.

Media officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, said their men had sealed off the area and brought the situation under control.

“There was an attempted jailbreak at the Jos Prison but personnel of the Operation SAFE HAVEN moved swiftly and condoned off the area. Nobody escaped from the prison and more information would be made public after our investigation,” he stated.

