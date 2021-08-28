From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Chairman of Langtang North, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven has raised the alarm over plan by terrorists to attack the people of Tarok nation in Langtang North and South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He said security reports available to him reveled that the attackers will invade the communities through Wase and Kadarako areas in Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Hon. Laven disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos and said the State Police Commissioner and other security agencies in the state are aware of the plan attack.

He called on the Police Commissioner, General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali to take proactive measures and avert the attack.

“At about 6pm on Thursday, I got security report that terrorists were advancing toward Plateau South to come and attack Tarok nation and in particular, Langtang North and South. Immediately, I call the FOB Commander, Lt Colonel Azi and he confirmed that they are aware of the security report.

“The Area Commander in charge of the Southern Senatorial zone also call to tell me the security report and demanded that I should tell my people to be on the watch.

“I called the Police Commissioner and he confirmed the same security report and said as Local Government, we should try and do something. I am calling on the security agencies to do something urgently to avert any attack now that they have the security report.”

Laven said the Tarok nation will hold the security agencies responsibility of any attack on its communities since they are all aware of the security threats.

He expressed dismay over the persistent killings in Jebbu Miango, the commuters in Angwan Rukuba, Yelwa Zangam and on Mangu people in Bassa, Jos North and Mangu Local Government Areas respectively and said Tarok nation will not accept any form of attack on its people.

“We have the way without, but we don’t have the weapons, we don’t want the security to come and cage us while we are being kill. The security should protect us and go after those who are coming to attack us.

“We are aware of what happen to other communities, we are ready to collaborate with the security agencies to go into the hinterland to pursue those terrorists back. From now henceforth, we will not sleep and allow terrorists to come and kill Tarok people just like it has happening.

“They said the will come through Kadarako and Wase axis, the security report is clear about it. I am calling on the security to step up their action and they should not send overzealous security men to come and start killing innocent people.”

He said there is no crisis in Langtang North and South at the moment but said security reports revealed that terrorists are camping in the bushes at the boundaries of the local government areas to unleash terror.