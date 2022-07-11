From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over alleged secret plot by the terrorists who attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre to eliminate its leader whpo is currently in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said the recent attack on Kuje prison was just a prelude plan by the terrorists group to orchestrate its plan to kill Kanu in his detention.

The group, therefore, warned the Federal Government of the grave danger of allowing its leader to be killed in detention, adding that it should be oblivious of the fact that Kanu has over 75 million supporters in the South East.

IPOB said to avoid what it described as a looming danger, Kanu should be handed over to the British government, where he belonged or be released, unconditionally, to the President General of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor, or better still to the trusted hands of the elder statesman, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

“The world should take note because, if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi (the leader of over 75 million fanatical lovers of Biafra freedom) in DSS custody, nobody should blame IPOB for the inevitable and uncontrollable boundless calamitous consequences that would befall the country.

“There have been many jail breaks in Nigeria since Buhari and his APC party took over power, and nothing was done or checked out on the cause of the prison breaks; the number of prison breaks is so alarming, no country in the world has experienced the kind of jail breaks in Nigeria.

“Therefore, we want them to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally, because his life in the DSS custody is not safe.

“We urge the British Government to jettison pretence and direct the Nigeria government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally, or send him back to the UK where he lives; alternatively, let him be released to Amaechi Mbazuruike or Professor George Obiozor for his safety,” Powerful stated.