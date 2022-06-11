From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
The media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu has revealed that 11 abducted train passengers were released hy their terrorist hostage-takers Saturday.
He said that the 11 hostages that were released have been flown on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before the decisionattack to reunite them with their families.
According to him, some retired army generals and a renowned professor also assisted in the release of the passengers.
