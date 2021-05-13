From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Apex Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), yesterday, raised the alarm that terrorists have encircled the South West, warning people of the zone to be careful and observant.

The group spoke through their leader, Prof Banji Akintoye, a renowned historian and Second Republic member of the Senate.

A statement by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, urged Yoruba people, especially the younger generations, to wake up and be extra-vigilant.

The statement read: ”This is an alert from Ilana Omo Oodua to the Yoruba people at home and in the Diaspora. The situation that has developed in Nigeria in recent days calls for the uttermost vigilance of the Yoruba nation, and every Yoruba man, woman, and child. There is danger that if we don’t mount that high level of vigilance today, very serious pains can be inflicted upon us as a nation and on countless number of citizens of our nation.

“In the past 24 hours, that is, since late Monday, May 10, 2021, more troubling developments have occurred. First, the Secretary to the Nigerian Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, went on air and announced a number of Federal Government measures, which were said to be made necessary by COVID-19. However, while members of the Nigerian public were still pondering the government’s announcement, another highly placed official of the same government, Dr Sani Aliyu, Coordinator of the National Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, came out with a statement that the announcement a night before on lockdown, curfew, and public gathering were fake. He concluded that the public should ignore them.

“We urge the Yoruba people to be aware of what may be happening now. We ask Yoruba people to remember that when the Federal Government announced a lockdown in March 2020, the lockdown was converted to a sinister opportunity to truck countless loads of Fulani terrorists and others to the South, especially to the Yoruba South West. We, Yoruba people, must defend our homeland, our towns, cities, villages, farmlands and our people, no matter what anybody else may be doing.

“Terrorists have taken over Niger State, the immediate Northern neighbour of Yorubaland, and now command easy access into Yorubaland through Kwara and Kogi States. The United States of America has issued an alert, informing Nigeria and the world that ISIS, probably in alliance with other terrorist groups, has infiltrated the Southern parts of Nigeria from the sea and the Nigerian Federal Government has not responded in any way to all these dangerous developments, which means that we must not wait for any Federal Government to defend us.”