Lagosians are in for a good time, as KIO Entertainment in conjunction with Vision One Group, is bringing undiluted music and comedy fun to the Mega City.

Tagged: ‘Lagos Music Fiesta’, the show will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Blue Moon Beach Hotel, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos starting from 2pm to till dawn.

It would feature some of the finest Nigerian artistes including Terry G, Spider Ryder, Sugar Boy, Evagreen, Queen Sally, Mayorvibes, Rapatuala, K-Proxy, Muster Seed, Bazics, Pizzle Mountain, Kelvin Draze, Choozbee Akaa, Goodymore, and Rabadoza.

The event will also parade top comedians and dancers like MC Brainwize, MC Blacky, MC Red Lips, Amazing Dancers, Elit Dancers, and Swaggar Dancers among others.

On what to expect at the show, Terry G said it’s going to be fun all day and night. “If you want to have the best of Terry G, Blue Moon Beach Hotel, Oniru is the place to be on August 12. The Lagos Music Fiesta is un-missable. It’s going to be fun all day and night. If you miss it, you miss a lifetime of fun. So, my fans please come let’s have fun together.” he stated.

On his part, Kayode Oludaisi, CEO, KIO Entertainment explained that though some organisations are partnering the show, it is still opened to sponsorship.

“The Lagos Music Fiesta is a good platform for individuals and corporate organisations to showcase their brands and products. Though, we have some organisations already partnering us, the show is still opened to sponsorship,” he disclosed.