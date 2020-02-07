Are you a fan of Terry G and you’ve been wondering what’s up with the ‘Free Madness’ singer? You need not worry anymore, as the musician has concluded all arrangements to stage a comeback.

Recently, TS Weekend spotted Terry G at the office of fast rising music platform, Basic Entertainment located in Okota, Lagos where he had come to formalise a business deal.

Speaking on the deal, Basic Entertainment’s boss, Ogbuefi Udochukwu aka Fire, said: “Today, we unveil our latest sign on, the legendary Terry G. He is now on our label and we have a three-year deal. Any song he releases now will have Basic Entertainment imprint. We are very glad to have him aboard and we strongly believe in his talent.”

Responding, Terry G said: “I am glad to be here. Basic Entertainment is like home to me. I have known Fire for a long time and I believe this is going to be a great relationship that will benefit all parties involved.”

The deal is targeted at rejuvenating Terry G’s career, and gives the new label boasting acts like Skul Feez and Elgo Veen a firm base.