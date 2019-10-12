When the real story about biggest boys around town in the last decade is to be written, the name of businessman Terry Waya will definitely feature prominently. Terry as a socialite lived life to the fullest with so much money to throw around and affluence to back it. Not a few will remember his arrival to the spotlight heralded with his mother-of-all bash in the United Kingdom to celebrate his 40th birthday with over 10 Nigerian governors in attendance. That birthday gig, for so long, remained a point of reference to other high octane parties held around town. However, his fortunes began to dwindle when some of his top politician friends ran into troubled waters. The once ever-bubbly Terry then opted for a low profile life, coupled with news of health challenges, he later went out of circulation.

However, in recent time, the Benue State-born dude has been attempting to return to the centre of the radar. As part of the effort was his new-found love for the social media especially the Instagram, which the dark socialite has been using to announce his presence and possibly regain his groove. Terry has been taunting his followers with series of posts flaunting his designer’s lifestyle. His recent video with clips showing him in various areas of a luxury hotel room in a European city has attracted criticism from people who accuse the socialite of seeking self-validation. To most of the critics, his recent acts reeked of a tang of needless showy nature with question as to who exactly he wants to impress.