De West Wind USA, through its subsidiary, Teruke International Co Ltd., has introduced a new brand of canned foods into the Nigerian market.

Speaking on the development, the president/chairman, De West Wind USA and brains behind ride sharing app, De West Wind Nigeria, Jim Omaraye, said: “Teruke soups are prepared and packaged as canned foods in the most hygienic environment and without preservatives for the enjoyment of your favourite Nigerian dishes. They are all made with predominantly cow meat and I am glad to inform Nigerians that we are already in the market.

“Teruke soups are for everybody including busy executives and students as most universities have prohibited students from cooking in the hostels. Teruke soups offer a cheap alternative to the challenges of cooking everyday. Parents can just buy packs of Teruke soups for their children in schools, like our Ogbono soup, pepper soup and stew and then ship to them, and all they need do is micro wave it, make eba and eat. Today, the world has changed with both wife and husband going to work in the morning, and on the way back they get stuck in traffic and don’t have time to cook dinner, so this is going to help a lot of families.”