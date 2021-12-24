Teruke International, the manufacturer of Teruke Foods, has raised the alarm over attempts to dent its image through fake news that its products are produced, licensed, and imported from China.

According to its CEO, Dr. Jim Omaraye, the reports are figments of imagination of their authors who wallow in ignorance, not believing that the technology deployed by Teruke International Co. Ltd for food processing could come from Nigeria. Urging the public to disregard the reports, he said: “Our attention has been drawn to some online publications claiming that our products are produced, licensed, and imported from China. This is massive misinformation and an attempt to embarrass the management of Teruke International and smear our reputation as a fast-growing force in the Nigerian economy’s food sector, a reputation we have garnered through many years of hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

“Consequent upon the publications which have been making the rounds on social media in the past couple of days, the management of Teruke International Co. Ltd wishes to state unequivocally that these reports are fake news and should be disregarded. They are mere figments of the imaginations of some lazy fellows who continue to wallow in ignorance, not believing that the technology deployed by Teruke International Co. Ltd for food processing could emerge from the shores of Nigeria.

“I have received many calls from our loyal customers who have raised concerns over the unfounded reports. Some bloggers, out of carelessness, laziness, and unprofessionalism, have decided to write lies and publish the same as authentic news about the source of our products without due diligence. “Our foods are hygienically produced, tested, and packaged according to global industry standards. Our cans and pouches are certified to meet the FDA’s standard, and the contents are healthy for consumption. This same fake news was circulated about two years and our attorneys duly addressed the issue, and some of the bloggers publicly recanted their posts and apologized.”