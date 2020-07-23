He is an uncommon ranger on a mission in a troubled nature enclave. Tesleem Kareem does not leave you in confusion or doubt of his mission to die protecting “mere trees and animals” under his watch in Okomu National Park, the smallest but one of the richest biosphere in the South-West-cum-Midwest of Nigeria.

He is a friend to those who love his protected kingdom for flora and fauna resources and enemy to those who dare hurt or intrude in the bowels of the nature wonderland. Certainly, I must assure you, this uncommon ranger has no fear of death or threat to his life.

Here in Okomu National Park and over nine support zone communities, the name Tesleem Kareem is on every lip, dreaded and held in awe not because of his ranger uniform, or his well-polished military boots but due to his unexplainable covenant with the creatures of the earth. He just simply loves their presence and would dare anyone to harm them.

Kareem’s reputation trails and sticks with him. From other places, the national parks of Ghashaka Gumti in Taraba/Adamawa states, Chad Basin in Borno/Yobe states, Kamuku in Kaduna State, Kainji Lake in New Bussa, Niger State, and Cross River National Park, particularly its troublesome and dreaded Okwango division in Cross River State, poachers and loggers usually do not forget the many court convictions and huge fines they paid for daring to cross paths with this committed conservator from Oyo State.

His exploits of making life very difficult for nature thieves bestride his mission in the national park system in Nigeria, which caught the eagle eyes of his superiors, particularly the current Conservator-General of National Parks, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Musa Goni, also a notable nature crime-buster in his young and active days in the field.

Having known and closely worked with the CG, Goni, it appears Kareem shares the same blood and a no-nonsense attitude to work, particularly in getting rid of poachers and nature despoilers.

Back to Okomu, this enclave has been on the wrong side of conservation news for a long time. Faced with the danger of exctintion and destruction due to unmitigated habitat destruction and uncontrollable logging, communities’ indifference, and the Pontius Pilate attitude of Edo State government, so began a sad shift from the gains of this natural resources strategic hold.

Kareem, confronted with this challenge, not excluding militancy of youths, many resulting in fatal encounters with the park protecting team, something must give way. It’s either the Park survives or the troublers face justice.

Getting the troublers of the park out of the way is a self-sworn agenda for the very unassuming conservator of Okomu but wisdom must drive the process because no nature enclave is an island to its fullest manifestation. Okomu belongs to the people and is held in trust by the Federal Government for the people.

Yes, punitive measures, arrests, confiscations and the dreaded days in prison await offenders, yet, Kareem dreams of reconnecting the people to this nature enclave that has brought both Edo State and the Federal Government international attention, support and ranking as one of the unique ecosystems in the world.

Its endemic white throated monkey can’t be found anywhere else in the world, the Buffalos, short sprouted ear elephants, the wonderful lakes, surrealistic vegetation covers, green, thick and healthy, and the famous 140 feet high Tree House built on a silk cotton tree are just the icing on the touristic attractions in Okomu.

For this and many more, this uncommon ranger and conservator was deployed to arrest the rapid decay and destruction of Okomu, an assignment he has sworn to uphold without fear or favour. He told me that, apart from his fears for the lives of officers and men under his watch, nothing counts, as the battle to restore the glory of Okomu National Park rages.

“Am not afraid for my safety, God sees my heart and is my refuge. Since I resumed here late last year, no one is left in doubt that it cannot be business as usual in Okomu and I dare anyone to try,” he stated with the confidence of tested conservation general.

Despite initial threats and resentment by support zone communities and the militant youths, Kareem’s combination of grit and wisdom has brought a new lifeline to Okomu National Park.

While the traditional rulers, youths and sawmillers have signed a fresh commitment to support the rebound of this natural ecosystem, the position of Edo State government, through the state forestry authorities, is still hanging uncertainty.

Significantly, all stakeholders had sent a red card the Edo forestry authorities to keep their itching fingers away from the park or be visited with “shame and expose”public protest.

Kareem knows the days of Okomu’s enemies are numbered and, with the support of the various stakeholders, particularly the traditional rulers and the “Generals” of the youths, Okomu is sure back on the world map as one of the best protected nature enclaves and hotspots for green tourism in the world.

Indeed, it is gratifying to note the love and patriotism Kareem has brought to change the history of Okomu, but also of note to the archives of conservation in Nigeria is the single-minded determination and Midas touch the CG Goni has brought to all seven national parks in Nigeria, propagating a refreshing conservation education with people in view.

Kareem deserves our support and prayers. A man incorruptible, refusing the tempting offers from merchants of nature and daring the intimidation of raging exploiters of our natural resources. Kareem has come to stop the looting of Okomu National Park and it’s over for the community of nature robbers.