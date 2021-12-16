The management of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, has assured that the facility has now been fully upgraded to the standard required by FIFA for its matches.

The stadium manager, Ibrahim Adisa, on Tuesday stated that the Lagos State Government-owned facility was intact and not in any way threatened.

Adisa said that there was no truth in recent reports that the Confederation of Africa Football banned the Teslim Balogun Stadium, adding that the stadium hosted quality international games of FIFA standard in the past three months.

He said: “There was no crisis during any match or serious breach of any sort. There was a letter received on October 17 where we were advised to make some adjustments to make the stadium better but some people with other motives exaggerated it to suit their own purposes. “The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is a man of high standards and those in charge of the Sports Commission too are technocrats who cannot fail in providing quality facilities.

“We are focused and resolute because we are aware this stadium is not threatened. After receiving the letter so many adjustments have been made and we are sure of making the stadium better by the end of February.”

During a brief inspection of the stadium on Tuesday, it was observed that a new VIP Suite has been created while a Conference Room and work area have been created for journalists. The home and away dressing rooms were also of international standard.

Adisa added that work was ongoing to provide another scoreboard, make the stadium all covered and to provide six additional supporting cameras plus the four available.

He noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu has also been informed about the need to get a VAR facility available at the stadium.

“We have improved on the electrification of the Stadium as well. Things people are crying about did not stop us from hosting Eagles, Cape Verde game and the VAR equipment is a new issue coming from CAF,” he stressed.

