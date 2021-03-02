By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

They were testimonies as the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Lagos held a two-day programme. The programme was titled, Sorrow to joy

One of the testimonies came from a 30-year- old man, Bright Messiah, from River State, who confessed how he killed his own daughter, elder sister and father in-law to acquire power and make money.

He said that he regretted killing his daughter, but when he visited a herbalist to acquire a power that will enable him disappear when he meets danger, he was asked to bring a twin virgin girl whose blood would be used to do the medicine.

He told them that he had a daughter at home. So that night, he killed his daughter and put her blood in a bottle and took it to the herbalist. That was what they used to prepare the medicine but, on the day he was to use it, it failed him and SARS operatives arrested him.

The occult man, who joined Iceland cult in Rivers State for three and half years, confessed that if he did not kill one day, he will not be happy.

He said that even if he was paid N1,000 or N500, explaining that killing gives him joy.

He remarked that he has lost count of the number of people he has killed. He killed about 40 people in his farmland and threw 36 people alive into the well in his land in Rivers State. He added that anybody who annoyed at night would not wake up the next day.

Speaking at the event, the General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, urged Nigerians to live life of holiness, honesty and integrity for God to manifest his power in their lives, especial in this time of pandemic.

Muoka urged everyone to be steadfast, lead a righteous life as well as be prepared for the second coming of Jesus Christ. He added that the unrighteous would not inherit the kingdom of God, if they continued in sin.

He also called on the Nigerians to be focused on God even as the pandemic is ravaging the world as well as the down turn of the economy. He said: “Beloved, notwithstanding the economic tension, political pressure and social nervousness in the society at this point in time, one thing that is important is the fact that God knows the beginning from the end and all things are subjects to His will.”

He, therefore, urged the people to live according to God’s standard and be ready for the rapture because the triumphant bell can sound anything. “There is no more time,” he said.