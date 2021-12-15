There have been testimonies pouring in following the just concluded nationwide crusade organized by World Evangelism Bible Church Incorporated (WEBIC).

Thousands of people were said to have been touched by God in one way or the other through the ministration of the founder/general overseer, Prophet Samson Ayorinde, and his ministers.

It was gathered that the spiritual revival that ushered in healing for afflicted souls, took place in Agege and Ikorodu in Lagos State, as well as Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Ayorinde said the crusade was in the past suspended because of the restriction on large gatherings imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, WEBIC’s mission is to continue to win souls for the Kingdom, and revive people’s lives through crusade. Other areas are setting captives free and raising heaven-bound disciples.

He disclosed that many people were healed of diverse diseases at the Agege crusade.

Prominent among those that were said to be healed was one Mr. Taiwo, who came there on crutches. He had been using the crutches for eight years as a result of two accidents he was involved in.

Immediately, Prophet Ayorinde sighted him at the crusade, he asked the man to come forward. He placed his hands on him and, with a prophetic prayer, the man was healed.

“The man came to the WEBIC headquarters in Ogudu, Ojota, Lagos, to give thanksgiving and share his testimony with the congregation,” he said.

On that of Ikorodu, thousands of people trooped to Italewa Playing Ground, the venue for the crusade. The crusade, which was scheduled for three days, was extended by popular demand to four days, which at the end saw many people confessing and forsaking their sins and giving their lives for Christ at the two Lagos crusades.

Ilorin residents were not left out as diverse healings also took place there. It took place between December 5 and 8. It was learnt that many of the congregants came from all parts of the state and even from the neighbouring Kogi State.

“Our nationwide crusade is moving to Abuja in February next year. It is the turn of Ogudu, Lagos, in March and Badagry would have its turn too”, Ayorinde said.

As regards other developments in the church this year, Ayorinde used the occasion of the 26th anniversary (Mantle 2021) to launch WEBIC constitution, policies, Sunday School book, which covers one year.

He said that this was part of the rebranding of the church to meet up with the challenges in the society.

On what role his wife is playing in the church, particularly in imparting lives, he said, “my wife, Prophetess Mercy Ayorinde, is the co-founder, who is in charge of women looking for the fruits of the womb. We call her bareness bulldozer. Through her, many women had twins and triplets to the glory of God”.

Those who would like to identify with WEBIC crusade by sponsoring any of the activities, could contact Deacon Lanre Olaleye in the church for proper guidance.

