Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic said the country’s testing and tracing capabilities have improved and that daily testing capacity now stands at about 3,500.

This, it said is due to the fact that every state in the country and the FCT now has at least one molecular laboratory.

This is even as it has urged Port Health Workers to be on alert to guard against possible importation of COVID-19.

It has also expressed serious concern with the second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in several European countries and across the Atlantic, especially as it is coming on the heels of what was believed to have been control they gained over the disease.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this yesterday.

“Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that virtually every state has least one laboratory that has increased our daily testing capacity to about 3,500. We are, however testing well below that capacity, because laboratories are receiving fewer samples than they could handle, leaving some partners to doubt our reports. I therefore appeal to state governments to improve on sample collection and capacity utilisation.