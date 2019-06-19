Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has given an institutional backing to a proposed programme that would provide computer digital skills education and certification for people in Nigeria’s education sector.

In this regard, it has entered into partnership with International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL) to provide improved curriculum for the digital skills education and also issue globally recognised ICDL certificate.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, gave the backing, on Tuesday, in Abuja, when he received ICDL delegation that would drive the programme.

Bogoro said that such support was necessary because the world has move to knowledge economy which is largely driven by technology.

He was optimistic that the new partnership will open windows of opportunity for Nigerians in the academia, to get the requisite ICT skills that would improve their relevance in global academic space.

He appreciated the ICDL delegation and assured them that TETFund will provide the needed support for the success of the programme, being that Nigerian university system would be the major beneficiary.

Leader of the delegation and Strategic Advisor, ICDL Foundation, Etinick Mutinda, explained that ICDL is an international certification for computer literacy that has been adopted by many countries and reputable organisations across the world.

He said the idea behind it is to empower people in education sector, so they can comfortably and confidently maximise the potentials of the 21st century technology particularly in teaching, research and learning

He confirmed that ICDL Africa will provide digital skills required by people in the education sector for effective service delivery. He explained that ICDL will provide the curriculum, while public tertiary institutions will provide the training.

He added: “At the end of the training, an ICDL competency test is conducted on the students before certificates are issued to successful ones.