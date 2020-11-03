The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) said there will henceforth be a paradigm shift in needs assessment, interventions and monitoring of such interventions.

The Board has equally announced that going forward, e-learning would enjoy priority in Tetfund’s interventions across Nigeria.

Chairman of Tetfund Board, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, made this known during separate interactive sessions with the managements and students of universities of Abuja and Lagos to kick-start a tour of over 50 tertiary institutions in 18 states.

At the University of Abuja, Ibrahim-Imam said: “A lot of money has been disbursed by Tetfund since its inception to better the 226 universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Tetfund’s interventions in the past three years and next year, put together, is in the region of N1 trillion.”

“So, our visit here, is two-folds. Number one, we want to inspect, we want to see, we want to hear from you. Has Tetfund impacted? This is very important. Have we invested in critical infrastructure? What is the effect of our investments in research? Are we getting value for money?

“The second component is, what more should we do? There is a paradigm shift at Tetfund because we will not sit down at Tetfund to determine what your needs are. We must consult you, both management and students. What are the critical needs of the University of Abuja? What areas should Tetfund focus on? We want to be guided by you going forward.”