Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), on Thursday, inaugurated a technical advisory committee to assess the impact of 20 years of TETFund in different areas of intervention.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who inaugurated the advisory committee in Abuja, said that TETFund has invested billions of Naira in infrastructures and other areas in past 20 years and there was need to assess the impact so far.

He said the outcome of the impact would help guide TETFund in policy formulations and other programmes that would help the Fund achieve its target goals and objectives.

He recalled that the exercise has been one of the demands of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders to strengthen the interventions or suggest better ways for more fruitful impact.

The team is being co-chaired by former Vice Chancellor, Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, Prof. Placid Njoku, with membership from ASUU, civil rights groups, students body.

The TETFund boss said the areas of coverage include different infrastructural interventions, research, trainings, academic journals amongst others.

He urged the committee members to be committed and diligent to the responsibilities so they can produce outcome that would improve the impact of TETFund.

Co-chairman of the committee, Prof. Njoku, in his acceptance speech, promised to work assiduously to meet the expectations of the Federal Government and other officials that found them worthy of the responsibility.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in his remarks, pledged the support of the union to the exercise, with hope that it would herald the much expected transformation in TETFund intervention in infrastructural provisions and otherwise.