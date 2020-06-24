President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an increase of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) to N7.5 billion for the year 2020 from an initial N3 billion.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this at the 2020 TETFund Board of Trustees (BoT) retreat in Abuja, said the latest approval makes the agency the largest holder of research grants in Nigeria.

Bogoro further disclosed that Buhari also approved the establishment of six medical simulation research and clinical training facilities in six colleges of medicine in each geopolitical zone within the year.

He noted that the approval provided an opportunity for TETFund to provide twelve Covid-19 and related infectious disease molecular laboratories, two in each geopolitical zone, making the fund the highest single provider of Covid-19 test centres in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that the BoT of TETFund approved over N200 million, to sponsor some COVID-19 research proposals mainly from universities and NAFDAC

While laying out the agenda of the fund, the TETFund boss noted that approval has been made from the 2020 budget for TETFund to agressively commit funds to reverse the embarrassing situation of hostel accommodation in tertiary institutions and make learning environment more attractive for local and foreign students.

According to him, only 15 percent of Nigerian students leave in hostel accommodation in their institutions.

He said the BoT has also directed Management of the agency to make recommendations towards migration of e-learning consistent with global best practice.

