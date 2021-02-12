From Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has planned to increase its fund from N350 billion this year to N500 billion in year 2022, Chairman Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Imam disclosed.

Imam disclosed this in Damaturu, Yobe State capital while briefing the State Governor on the activities of TETFUND during an assessment tour of ongoing projects in some educational institutions in the state Friday.

“TETFUND has allocation of N350 billion for the interventions in various educational institutions for this year. However, we are targeting to increase it to N500 billion next year so that we can do more interventions,” he disclosed.

He said the board members were in Yobe not only to assess the projects implementation to listen to management of institutions so as to gauge the impact of the fund on institutions; teachers, atudners and non academic staff.

“This visit is to interact with the management of tertiary institutions, to know how far we have faired and also hear from the management. We came to listen from the leadership of the various institution and if possible, the students leaders to ascertain the level of impact of our interventions and know the critical area the institutions,” he said.

He said TETFUND which was established 10 years ago, has impacted on 226 acasemic institutions including Federal and state universities, Federal and state polytechnics, Federal and state colleges of education among others.

He disclosed that TETFUND has funded projects in excess of 10,000 across educational in institution. He said Bayero University benefitted 180 projects, 75 at the University of Lagos, 68 on Lagos State University and University of PortHacourt respectively. He said about N80 billion was approved for various projects in educatoonal institutions in Yobe State.

He said the projects were infrastructural development, research development, library and laboratory uplift, capacity building, training and conferences for both academic and non academic staff.

The board members inspected projects at the Federal Polytechnic Damaturu and Yobe State University.

Yobe State govenor,Mai Mala Buni commended TETFUND for its interventions.