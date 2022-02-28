From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Tertiary Education Trust (TET) Fund and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are holding a joint interactive parley in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to improve collection and remittance of education development tax in the country.

Chairman, TetFund Board of Trustees (BOT), Mutawalli Kashim Imam in his opening remark on Monday, said the Maiduguri interactive forum was the sixth in the series of such engagement held in five other geo-political zones in the past.

“This TetFund)FIRS 2021 Joint Interactive Session is holding in Maiduguri for the northeast zone to discuss how we can improve our Education Development Tax (EDT),” Imam explained.

He said the forum was designed to acquint the stakeholders about TetFund activities and improvement of the education tax

TetFund Director of Strategic Planning and Development, Erivwo Inene, in a paper presentation titled Improving EDT Collection in the Post Pandemic Era, said TetFund mandate is anchored on five intervention.

He said the Act that established TetFund gives it mandate to provide fund for essential physical structure for tertiary institutions in the country.

“TetFund also has the mandate for academic staff training and researches in tertiary institutions,”he explained

He said the fund also provides instructional materials for the improvement of quality of education. Others include a support for rhe provision of IjCT and other equipment for a academic development.

“TetFund does not award contracts.

We only release fund to the tertiary institutions for all these clear mandates and ensure due process is followed,” he added.

The parley is attended by dozens of TetFund and FIRS senior staff across the country.