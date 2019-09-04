Chinenye Anuforo

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is strengthening its relationship with Galaxy Backbone in a bid to evaluate the modern technology available at Galaxy, so as to to handle the vision for TETFUND going forward.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, stated this during a visit to Galaxy Backbone’s headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Bogoro said the strengthening of the relationship will be in the area of research and technology that could be deployed to rejig the educational sector so that researchers and professionals in the academic field in Nigeria could document their research work over a cloud platform that will be made safe and accessible to the global community from any part of the world.

“We believe that working together with Galxy Backbone in this regard can help to curb the rise in plagiarism that has adversely affected the academic community,” he said.

Expressing delight over the services rendered by Galaxy Backbone to TETFUND and its contributions to the development and implementation of ICT services across the country, Bogoro said he was pleased with the level of professionalism and services Galaxy has continued to provide, especially in today’s knowledge-driven economy, fuelled by information technology.

At the event, the managing director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure, thanked Bogoro and his team for the confidence and trust they have continued to show in Galaxy Backbone’s services, reiterating their commitment to providing excellent and efficient ICT services.

“Galaxy Backbone is committed to consolidating ICT services in the nation’s public sector and ensuring that all agencies are connected under one network so that the government can take advantage of the gains of economies of scale,” he said.

He urged TETFund to take advantage Galaxy Backbone’s fibre infrastructure for the fund’s regional offices across the country, disclosing that Galaxy Backbone was building a technology experience that now traversed the entire country.

He explained further; ‘Galaxy Backbone has consistently recertified its operations based on international service standards through its ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certification because of its commitments to ensuring that organisations it serves experience excellence and high quality services.”