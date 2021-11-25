Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has inaugurated an ultra-modern Academy Publishing Center for the production of academic textbooks and research works from higher institutions within the Northwest states.

TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Suleiman Bogoro during the visitation and assessment of the center at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the visit was to chart for a roadmap and engage the academic community in the Northwest geo-political zone on how to make the Center operational, successfully managed and sustained for the benefit of all the Tertiary institutions within the zone.

He added that the Fund’s intervention is targeted at creating the capacity for academic publishing through the establishment of Academic Publishing Centers with state-of-the-art facilities in tertiary institution located across the six geo-political zones in the country.

“Over the time, the publication of indigenous academic text are done outside the shore of Nigeria. We have our books being published in U.K, India, USA with the attendant consequences of the pressure in the demand for foreign currency.

He described as worrisome that the quality of most academic publications in the country, adding that with the publishing Center in place, will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in the diverse subject areas but also safeguard national pride and reduce the demand for foreign exchange.

Also speaking, the Chairman, TETFUND Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his untiring support to the Fund in his efforts to restore, rehabilitate and consolidate on educational activities in Nigeria.

He assured that TETFUND will continue to deliver responsive intervention programs and will be at the forefront in promoting creative and innovative approaches to educational learning as well as championing new literacy enhancing areas.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Suleman Bilbis, thanked the TETFUND leadership for given more attention to research and publication,, especially considering their cardinal roles in academic community.

He however assured of total commitment to the successful operation, management and sustainability of the Center.

