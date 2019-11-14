Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, has commended the management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, for the delivery of quality TETFund projects in the university.

He described the quality of the projects as exceptional and reference points for other universities that benefits from TETFund interventions.

Prof. Bogoro, who commissioned the projects thanked the university Vice-Chancellor University, Prof. Idris Isa Funtua, for his visionary leadership that heralded greater transformation in the university.

Some of the projects commissioned include the faculty of social and management sciences building; block of 2 No.150 capacity lecture theatre and academic staff offices for faculty of education and block of academic staff offices for faculty of humanities.

He urged the management of the institution to maintain the high standard the university has set for itself so that other institutions can learn from them.

He encouraged the staff to reciprocate the good gesture by doubling their productivity and offering quality services to the students and other people in the school.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, Prof. Fatima Batul Mukhtar, said the university has witnessed accelerated development since its establishment as a result of the intervention of TETFund.

He said that TETFund has over the years committed huge funds through its various intervention lines for both infrastructural and academic development of the University.

She said: “I thanked TETFund for providing the necessary funding to execute noble projects in the school. They have gone a long way in accelerating our development to the level we are today and securing of accreditation of the programmes from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We would ensure that the university becomes a service to the community and to national development. I would like to say with all sincerity that establishing TETFund was the best thing that had happened to higher education in Nigeria.”

Prof. Bogoro commissioned eight projects in the school, notably, buildings in faculty of basic medical sciences comprising anatomy, biochemistry, physiology, public health and a twin lecture theatre executed under the 2013 TETFund special Intervention projects.

Other projects executed under the 2016 TETFund normal intervention projects are the twin laboratories for chemistry, microbiology laboratory and school of postgraduate studies building.