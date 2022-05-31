From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chairman of Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Benue State University, Sebastine Hon, SAN, has appreciated the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for their support to the University over the years.

Hon who led management of the institution on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, in Abuja, on Tuesday, disclosed that the University is littered with TETFund sponsored projects ranging from central library, laboratories, lecture theatres, faculty buildings, student social centre, and entrepreneurship development centre, not excluding research (IBR, NRF, ARJ, AMB), academic training and conferences (foreign and local), post-doctoral, bench work and developments in ICT.

He confirmed that in all, the University has received about N7 billion in different interventions from TETFund from 1999 to date.

He said: “We would have loved to provide the statistics to enable TETFund management understand our excitement and appreciation. Nevertheless, we have some TETFund-supported projects that are still ongoing. Whereas some of the contractors have shown commitment, some have been poor.

“Undoubtedly, COVID-19 lockdown affected the speed and cost of the projects some of which include, construction and furnishing of faculty of education building -85%; construction and furnishing of research development and innovation centre – 90%; construction and furnishing of academic office building- 80%; construction and furnishing of block of offices for college of health sciences – 90%; construction and furnishing of faculty of science building – 45%.”

The Pro-Chancellor, however, appealed for a waiver to access the 2021/2022 TETFund’s allocations to address challenges in the institution, as well as special intervention on the institution’s library that was recently touched by heavy storm.

He said: “we have a very small campus, and we desire to expand in terms of content-base and infrastructure. Our University has commenced appreciable steps with NUC to commence the following programmes: Architecture, Pharmacy, Engineering, and Building Engineering.

“We wish to also report that our central library suffered severe damage caused by a recent storm. This has left the building and property therein exposed to the elements. We desire to submit a request for disaster intervention.”

In his response, the TETFund boss, commended the institution for massive contribution to the production of relevant manpower in the country.

He, however, disclosed that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved that provision be made in next year’s allocation for completion of ongoing projects in various universities.