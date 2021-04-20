From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) said on Tuesday that more funds have been set aside in its 2021 budget for institutions to carry out transformal research

The Fund explained that all institutions are eligible to draw from the fund, with qualified institutions drawing a maximum of N50 million research grant from the N7.5 billion National Research Fund.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who spoke at a meeting with contingent of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Senior Executive Course 43, 2021, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the disbursement of the fund will start as soon as the approval Board of Trustees is secured.

He hinted that the research focus on the establishment of more molecular laboratories and research on gene sequencing and phytogenic medicine, as well as vaccine research and production, as a key area of unraveling the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Fund provided research intervention between N250 to N300 million previously that was used to set up, at least, a quarter of the molecular laboratory in the country.

“We discovered that those facilities have been helpful for both research and clinical purposes,” he said, adding that the facilities will help sustain medical research in the country.”

He disclosed that funds were also made available to some medical research institutes and colleges for the purpose of research.

He commended Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, for its ingenuity in formulating a system of tracking cattles that have been rustled, as well as Redeemers University for its advanced research on gene sequencing, and Covenant University for being ranked among the best universities in the world.

The TETFund boss maintained that its establishment law allows it to provide funds directly to university, polytechnics and colleges of education, explaining that TETFund can indirectly provide assistance to other institutions through a partnership with a beneficiary institution, which can make a case for the partnering institution.

He urged NIPSS and statutorily non-beneficiary institutions to use a windows of partnership with beneficiary institutions and apply for research grants through them.

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of NIPSS, Brig. Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya, said the institute which is over 43 years has carefully served every government.

Udaya disclosed the focus for study in 2021 is getting things done, adding that this year, seven groups are visiting various institutions including TETFund which has been active in getting things done.

He further disclosed that the essence of the visit was to find out, deepen and further understand how TETFund has been able to get things done.