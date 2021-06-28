From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government has directed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to provide the N50 billion required for the completion of the National Library project.

The project located in Central Area, Abuja, has been abandoned for years, perhaps, due to the paucity of funds to complete the project.

Ben Goong, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, indicated that Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, disclosed the information when the Nigerian Library Association,(NLA) led by its President, Prof Innocent Ekoga, paid a working visit to the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary in his remarks expressed optimism that such financial intervention from TETFund will facilitate the speedy completion of the project.

He also confirmed that critical steps have been taken by the government to reposition library services in the Nigerian education sector for effective service delivery.

The president of the association, Prof Ekoga, appreciated the Buhari administration and maintained that completion of the National Library will bring honour and pride to all Nigerian librarians as well as provide the much-needed reservoir for Nigerian researchers, students, and the generality of the reading public.

