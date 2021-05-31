From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has raised alarm that some online fraudsters have been luring students with some fake financial offers purportedly sponsored by the Fund.

The Fund dissociated itself from the claims, describing it as attempt by online fraudsters to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

It, thus, asked students to be careful and avoid such fake “mouth watering” offers being promoted online that could cause them more than good.

TETFund’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a statement on Monday, said the fraudulent information which has been circulating on various online platforms suggested that the Fund is giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student.

He explained that the fraudsters claimed that the grant is part of TETFund 2021 budget to support two million Nigerian students and the registration closes on the 6th of June 2021.

He debunked the offer and reiterated that student bursary has never been part of TETFund’s intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.

He enjoined anyone with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the criminally minded individuals to alert the Nigerian Police or reach out to TETFund.