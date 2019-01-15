Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christopher Isiguzo, has described the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as the saving grace of public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, promising the support of the Union to the intervention activities of the Fund.

TETFund, few days ago, begun the disbursement of N161 billion recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, as 2018 TETFund intervention budget for 2019 intervention activities, in accordance with the provision of TETFund Act 2011.

Isiguzo was however convinced that without the intervention efforts of TETFund, most of the institutions would have no physical infrastructure to carry out any meaningful learning and teaching activities.

The NUJ President spoke when he led other officials on a visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa in Abuja.

He expressed delight in the relationship between TETFund and members of the media, which is seen in the constant positive reportage of the events of the agency, urging the Executive Secretary to continue as it is the right thing to do.

He used the occasion to solicit robust partnership between TETFund and NUJ, noting that since coming into office as NUJ President, the Union has floated its own official publication called ‘The Defender Magazine’ which will be managed by professionals that are guided by the core ethics of journalism.

The Executive Secretary in his response, thanked the NUJ President and his team for the visit, describing the Union as strategic and major stakeholder in all the activities of the Fund. He described the hand of fellowship extended to TETFund by the NUJ as a welcome development, noting that TETFund was among the first to congratulate the NUJ and Comrade Isiguzo immediately he emerged the winner of the election that took place last year.

He promised not to relent in its duties of working for the development of tertiary institutions in Nigeria in line with the establishment act of TETFund.