From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French Government and other top institutions in France to facilitate the training of Nigerian laboratory technologists.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Suleiman Bogoro, disclosed on Tuesday during a virtual meeting on the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria’s defence and security sector under TETFund R&D standing committee.

Bogoro said top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who are currently attending the France African Summit underscored the importance of research and development to the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

He said the various partnerships with the French government are in tandem with the initiative already introduced by the management of TETFund to deepen research and development.

While stressing the importance of the Defence and Security Committee, Bogoro said effective security and defence could only be achieved through the application of research outcomes.