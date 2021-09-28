The Federal Government has approved the takeover of the financing of the National Library project by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), which by current evaluation required over N50 billion for its completion.

Speaking in Abuja recently, when the Nigerian Library Association (NLA) led by its President, Professor Innocent Ekoga, paid a working visit to the ministry, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, said the critical step being taken by government was meant to reposition library services in the Nigerian education sector for effective service delivery.

Echono recalled that work on the National Library had been stalled for years due to inadequate funding, adding that efforts to get the private sector to complete the project have not yielded results.

On his investiture with an award by the Association, Echono said he was humbled and elated to be honoured by such a reputable Association, describing the award as a great privilege for him.

The Permanent Secretary dedicated the prestigious award to Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, respectively.

Earlier in his remarks, President of the Association, Prof. Innocent Ekoga, expressed profound appreciation to the Buhari administration, maintaining that completion of the national library would bring honour and pride to all Nigerian librarians as well as provide the much needed reservoir for Nigerian researchers, students, and the generality of the reading public.

He noted that the investiture of the service award on the permanent secretary was the highest honour ever bestowed on a non-librarian by the Association.

He also revealed that the investiture was the seventh of its kind by the Association in the last four decades.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.