The background supra is important in order to appreciate the context within which the NNPC recently contracted the TFP surveillance to OMS and, more particularly, against the backdrop of the umbrage by Eraskorp Nigeria Limited, the former contractor. Remarkably, the Corporation acted to avert further glitches in the value chain and eliminate or largely reduce revenue hemorrhage that is detrimental to the economic wellbeing of the nation. The Corporation’s reaction to the loss of 60 days of production in 2018 caused by incessant breaches on the TFP despite having a security contract in place with Eraskorp was precipitated by the necessity to preserve national interest by curbing revenue losses. The loss, in terms of production numbers, according to the Corporation, translated to over 11 million barrels of crude oil (about $800 million in revenue) to all the stakeholders in the environment, including the NNPC, its Joint Venture partners and the Nigerian Federation. That was unacceptable. Conscionably, the NNPC did not shy away from pointing a finger at Eraskorp for failure to deal with the incessant breaches on the TFP, a facility which is said to account for daily throughput of over 250,000 barrels of crude oil. With an alternative that could provide uncommon values and absorb the risks, the NNPC looked in the direction of OMS because of its evident comparative advantage over other service providers. Validation: OMS’ track-record under the proof of concept arrangement which, according to the Corporation, “is yielding great results in the Bonny-Port Harcourt and Escravos-Warri crude evacuation lines” placed it at an advantage. OMS has pragmatically made a success of the crude evacuation lines. The Corporation thus decided to have the company replicate that success story on the TFP. Besides, there is a new clause that distinguishes the new contract from the former one where the contractor, according to the NNPC, got paid for surveillance duties and was totally exempted from repair cost or any form of responsibility in the event of any breach to the pipeline. Radically, the new clause requires the contractor to pay for any damage to any inch of pipeline under its watch. This circumspect footing is good for the nation.

This clause is reportedly exciting to the NNPC because it offers it, its Joint Venture partners, the host communities and the entire Federation immeasurable benefits. All the stakeholders are said to be in agreement with the TFP contract to OMS. But then, the new clause places a huge burden on the contractor and it is only an audacious risk taker in such a difficult terrain and dicey business that would accept the terms of the contract whose cost is even said to be insignificant when placed sided by side and in terms of value for money with the old arrangement. There is no doubt that the NNPC had struck a good deal in the national interest. That OMS decided to accept the terms of the new contract is a measure of its patriotic commitment to the preservation of national interest. It is also a clear indication of its capacity to deliver and accommodate losses. If it was under the OMS contract with the new indemnification clause that the NNPC and stakeholders lost over 60 days of production, it would have been responsible for paying the $32 million spent by the Corporation and its stakeholders on repairs, clean up and protection of the TFP. But they spent that whopping sum without liability by Eraskorp as contractor under the old order. The NNPC is certainly interested in contractors with capacity to deliver in accordance with specified mandates. It ensures that due process is followed in engaging them. The TFP contract satisfied the preconditions. The Corporation said, “All Federal Government-approved procurement processes and procedures in the award of highly sensitive national security contract were followed to the letter.” The same steps and procedures that were followed in the award of all pipeline security contracts, including the award of the TFP surveillance contract to the old contractor, were adhered to, according to the Corporation. It is also significant that host community youths on the pipeline’s right of way who are currently rendering services to the old service provider and perhaps many more, are accommodated by the OMS in obligatory execution of its mandate as it did with the community participation model on the Escravos-Warri and Bonny-Port Harcourt pipelines.