TGI Distri Limited, a leading distribution house in Nigeria, and sales and marketing arm of the Tropical General Investments Group has launched “Kleansol Toilet Cleaner with power actives ingredient”.

The new Kleansol Toilet Cleaner, packaged in two sizes of 500ml and 750ml, offers 360-degree deepprotection with 99.99 per cent germ kill on the toilet rim. Its power active shield instantly kills micro -organisms, providing long lasting protection, making toilets not just clean, but healthy clean. Its active ingredients ensure the removal/ of limescale and stubborn stains to reveal sparkling clean toilet bowls. In addition, the toilet cleaner provides a pleasant long lasting fragrance and squeaky-clean shine hours after application.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, Govind Agarwal, Marketing Manager, TGI Distri, explained that due to growing reports of a large proportion of Nigeria’s increasing urban population being unable to access safe, hygienic private toilets, leading to poor toilet sanitation, there was a need to create a solution that is highly effective, healthy and pocket-friendly. Reiterating the tagline “Small change, Big difference, Healthy family”, Agarwal noted that consumers conscious of the health and safety of their families “only need to make a Small Change to Kleansol Toilet Cleaner to experience the difference”.