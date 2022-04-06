Global conglomerate, Tropical General Investments (TGI) has rounded up activities marking its 2022 International Women’s Month with a webinar on personal financial management.

The webinar, which was held virtually, was facilitated by finance experts, and created a platform for the enlightenment of participants on the best means of managing and investing money.

TGI Group, the parent company of CHI Farms, WACOT Rice, WACOT Limited, WACUB Limited, TGI Ditsri, CHI Pharmaceuticals, CORMART Nigeria Limited,, began the celebration on March 8 with Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Founder, DashMe Foundation, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, as special guest.

The event also hosted a panel discussion on breaking workplace biases, which brought to fore issues that were hitherto seen as normal.

The celebration featured a health talk on cervical cancer and other basic health checks and was followed by a gift to all the women across the group.

Commenting on this year’s unique commemoration, TGI Group Corporate Communication Head, Rafiat Gawat said the company develops and implements policies and programs that ensure that all employees are given a level playing field, while considering the differences that exist.