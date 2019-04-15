Steve Agbota

The competition in the food seasoning market is poised to get stiffer as Terra Seasoning Cubes is set to be introduced into the market today.

The product is from the stable of a company within the TGI Group, the conglomerate that produced Chi Limited. The Group also produces brands such as Chivita, Hollandia, Renew Starch and Big Bull Rice amongst others.

The producers of Terra Seasoning Cube, which will come in two variants; Beef and Chicken are confident that it will most likely disrupt the seasoning market because it was specifically designed to fit the flavour palates of Nigerians.

It was also learnt that while the packaging is superb, the makers and distributors of the new product will rely on their wealth of experience to ensure that they are readily available at supermarkets, open markets and street shops all over Nigeria.

According to a source, “I can assure you that the market is going to love it because of its ability to add taste to foods. I can also tell you that some privileged Nigerians that have used it, confessed that it is truly a positive culinary and eating experience for them”.

Nigeria’s seasoning market parades many brands. Leading the park are Maggi from the stable of Nestle Foods, then Knorr and Royco, produced by Unilever

These brands are leaders in their various market segments. Other brands include Tasty cubes, Onga, Mr Chef, Mamador, Doyin seasoning cubes, Prime seasoning cubes, Suppy cubes, Devon King’s seasoning cubes etc.

The seasoning market is however growing daily with new products making in-road into the market. Foremost brands must work harder or they could lose positions to new entrants like Terra Seasoning cubes which is set to take a chunk of the market.